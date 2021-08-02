Rightmove’s (RMV) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 562.25 ($7.35).

Shares of RMV opened at GBX 702.20 ($9.17) on Friday. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of GBX 548.40 ($7.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 709.80 ($9.27). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 646.41. The firm has a market cap of £6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.43%.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

