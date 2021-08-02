RING X PLATFORM Price Tops $0.0149 on Top Exchanges (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $149,085.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00057247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.72 or 0.00811920 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00091562 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 276,624,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

