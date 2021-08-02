Riversedge Advisors LLC Acquires 29,573 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,573 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.5% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.32. 39,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,767. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.86. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

