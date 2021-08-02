Riversedge Advisors LLC Buys 4,188 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.4% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $218.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,668. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.01. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $153.40 and a one year high of $247.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

