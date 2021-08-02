RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 784.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,698 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $8,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $792,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ stock opened at $14.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.17. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 138.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.08%.

RLJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.