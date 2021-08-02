Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,860,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 13,820,000 shares. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

RKT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 54,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,903,130. The company has a quick ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,635,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 83.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 41,296 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RKT shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.06.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

