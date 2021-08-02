Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will report earnings per share of $2.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07. Rockwell Automation posted earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $9.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $10.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.23.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $2,634,322.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,698.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $667,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,622 shares of company stock worth $7,778,407 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK stock opened at $307.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $308.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

