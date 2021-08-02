Roth Capital Cuts Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target to $10.00

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its price objective reduced by Roth Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CDE has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Noble Financial reissued a market perform rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.80.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $17,078,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 72,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 104,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

