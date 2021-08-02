Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 70,393 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 468.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,393 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Upwork were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 118.9% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Upwork by 9.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,331,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,247,000 after purchasing an additional 610,124 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 123.8% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,511 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Upwork in the first quarter worth about $1,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $133,495.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $64,267.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,602.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,627 in the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

UPWK opened at $51.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.36. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -258.95 and a beta of 2.01.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

