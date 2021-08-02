Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 2,700 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,645.63 ($47.63).

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,570.50 ($46.65) on Thursday. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,607 ($47.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £83.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,460.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 44.59 ($0.58) per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 1.46%.

In other Diageo news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total transaction of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Insiders have acquired a total of 11 shares of company stock valued at $37,242 in the last ninety days.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

