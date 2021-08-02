Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Price Target to $130.00

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.80.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of CINF stock opened at $117.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $124.37.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 38,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.