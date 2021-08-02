Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $84.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

NYSE:EQR opened at $84.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $85.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,186 shares of company stock worth $3,425,435 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equity Residential by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,890 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Equity Residential by 741.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,974 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $78,421,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,517,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,360,000 after purchasing an additional 929,631 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.