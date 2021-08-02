Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target to C$7.00

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of MRT.UN opened at C$6.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$411.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.99. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 52 week low of C$4.20 and a 52 week high of C$7.34.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

