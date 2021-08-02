Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target to C$10.00

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RAY.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Stingray Group in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

TSE:RAY.A opened at C$7.81 on Friday. Stingray Group has a 12-month low of C$4.83 and a 12-month high of C$8.30. The firm has a market cap of C$563.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.61.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

