Royal Bank of Canada Buys 38,124 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,124 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Grifols were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

GRFS stock opened at $15.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. Grifols, S.A. has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Grifols had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4385 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

