Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$13.50

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LUNMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.88.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

