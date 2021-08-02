Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.76 Million Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,939 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of UFP Industries worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $2,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in UFP Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,375,000 after purchasing an additional 75,515 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in UFP Industries by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 161,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,400,000 after buying an additional 42,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UFPI. Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

Shares of UFPI opened at $74.26 on Monday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

