Royal Bank of Canada Increases Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$16.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.61.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$10.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.15 and a 52-week high of C$12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.41.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.46%.

In other news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay acquired 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,929.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$427,724.14. Also, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,459,046.66.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

