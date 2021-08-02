Royal Bank of Canada Raises Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $118.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RSG. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Republic Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.10.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $118.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.20. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $85.97 and a 1-year high of $118.56. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,788,000 after acquiring an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 197.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 271,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 180,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 20.8% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

