Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHLAF. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Schindler to a hold rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $310.07.

Get Schindler alerts:

SHLAF opened at $326.70 on Friday. Schindler has a 52-week low of $249.25 and a 52-week high of $326.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.88.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.