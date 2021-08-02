Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$44.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TOU. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.31.

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$34.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$13.28 and a 12 month high of C$36.18. The company has a market cap of C$10.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$32.74.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 3.4500003 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$31.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,813,558 shares in the company, valued at C$278,860,975.12. Also, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total transaction of C$108,488.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$218,603.72.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

