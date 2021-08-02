Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 1,860 by UBS Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target by UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RDSB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,955.64 ($25.55).

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,419.80 ($18.55) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,377.36. The firm has a market cap of £110.85 billion and a PE ratio of -9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a one year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

