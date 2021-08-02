Royal Harbor Partners LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.2% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,503,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 405,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,999,000 after purchasing an additional 73,242 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPM stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.71. 258,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,535,926. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $465.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

