Royal Harbor Partners LLC Purchases 278 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,988 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,122,000 after purchasing an additional 273,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,653,972,000 after purchasing an additional 910,648 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $1,903,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.51. 119,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,572,996. The stock has a market cap of $268.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $168.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

