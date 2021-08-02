Royal Harbor Partners LLC Purchases 46 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,429 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageGuard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $3,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,762 shares of company stock worth $25,180,904 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $282.36. 32,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,675. The stock has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $168.53 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $297.91.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

