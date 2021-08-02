RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Short Interest Update

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the June 30th total of 22,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get RumbleON alerts:

In other RumbleON news, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.40 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,471.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBL. ACK Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter worth about $8,300,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON in the first quarter worth about $370,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RumbleON by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 13.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RMBL traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.20. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,836. The company has a market cap of $133.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.94. RumbleON has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $64.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.28). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 210.20%. The business had revenue of $104.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RumbleON will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.