Rupiah Token Market Cap Hits $5.62 Million (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One Rupiah Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $5.62 million and $771,998.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00057344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $321.40 or 0.00812286 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00091452 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

