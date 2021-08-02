Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Short Interest Update

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,300 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the June 30th total of 273,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 86.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on RUSMF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Russel Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Russel Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

RUSMF traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25. Russel Metals has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $29.05.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.