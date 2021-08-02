Sabre (SABR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sabre to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sabre stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.25. Sabre has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

SABR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $674,338.00. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $225,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,725,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,167 shares of company stock worth $1,179,888 in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

