SafeCapital Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,416.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 55.1% higher against the dollar. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $119,424.13 and $1,416.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for $0.0645 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00017888 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000143 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 129.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001335 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.