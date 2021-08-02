Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Shares Acquired by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) by 210.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Saga Communications worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 80.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Saga Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Saga Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Saga Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Saga Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SGA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.30. 735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,470. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $133.35 million, a PE ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Saga Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $28.58.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Saga Communications had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

