Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Short Interest Update

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Saga Communications during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Saga Communications during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Saga Communications by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Saga Communications during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Saga Communications by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

NASDAQ SGA opened at $21.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $130.54 million, a P/E ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.78. Saga Communications has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $28.58.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter. Saga Communications had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.