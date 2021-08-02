Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Acquires 2,343 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,292,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,852,000 after acquiring an additional 755,321 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,620,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGIB opened at $61.10 on Monday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $61.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.45.

