Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $13.97 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 303,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,315 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.8% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHYG. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.5% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 92,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 44,772 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $760,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,883,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 275,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after buying an additional 30,712 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHYG opened at $45.85 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.