Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

VGK opened at $68.51 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $49.17 and a 12-month high of $70.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.36.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

