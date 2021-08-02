salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,804,029,000 after acquiring an additional 179,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,744,349,000 after acquiring an additional 460,821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,680,798,000 after acquiring an additional 223,357 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $241.04. The stock had a trading volume of 93,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,419. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $191.72 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $223.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $18,264,293.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 438,446 shares of company stock valued at $106,184,671 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

