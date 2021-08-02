Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

SZGPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

SZGPY stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.17.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

