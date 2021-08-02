Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 5,400 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RB. Barclays set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.96) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,333.64 ($95.81).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

