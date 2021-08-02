Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-1.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65-1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.Sanmina also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.930-$1.030 EPS.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SANM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.
Sanmina stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.10. 332,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,382. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.40. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36.
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.
