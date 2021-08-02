Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-1.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65-1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.Sanmina also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.930-$1.030 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SANM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Sanmina stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.10. 332,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,382. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.40. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.74%. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

