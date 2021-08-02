Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.930-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on SANM shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.
NASDAQ SANM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.13. 5,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,546. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $43.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.
