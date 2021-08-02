Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.930-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SANM shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ SANM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.13. 5,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,546. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $43.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

