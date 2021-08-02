Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Receives $34.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

SPNS stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,711. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.37. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $35.85.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 1,101.7% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

