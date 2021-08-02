Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) versus Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Critical Review

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) and Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Save Foods alerts:

This table compares Save Foods and Calyxt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Save Foods $230,000.00 113.61 -$1.59 million N/A N/A Calyxt $23.85 million 5.90 -$44.84 million ($1.19) -3.18

Save Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Calyxt.

Profitability

This table compares Save Foods and Calyxt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Save Foods N/A N/A N/A Calyxt -169.27% -116.70% -66.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Save Foods and Calyxt, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Save Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Calyxt 0 1 3 0 2.75

Calyxt has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 129.28%. Given Calyxt’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Calyxt is more favorable than Save Foods.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.7% of Calyxt shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Calyxt shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Save Foods Company Profile

Save Foods, Inc. engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc., a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. has a research collaboration with NRGene, which includes the adoption of NRGene's cloud-based genomics platform to support various research projects; and a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and various geographies outside the United States. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc. in May 2015. Calyxt, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota. Calyxt, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cellectis S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Save Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Save Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.