SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $561.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to post sales of $561.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $569.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $557.70 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $507.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SBA Communications.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.18.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $340.99 on Friday. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $346.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $321.36. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.21.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in SBA Communications by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in SBA Communications by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

