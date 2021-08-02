Scala (XLA) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Scala has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $2,793.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Scala has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00102537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00138519 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,369.04 or 0.99497630 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.23 or 0.00839646 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

