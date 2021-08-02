Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Short Interest Down 15.3% in July

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the June 30th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of STECF opened at $27.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.80. Scatec ASA has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $27.40.
About Scatec ASA
Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for Scatec ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scatec ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.