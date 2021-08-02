Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,900 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the June 30th total of 143,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,199.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SHLAF opened at $326.70 on Monday. Schindler has a 12-month low of $249.25 and a 12-month high of $326.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.88.

Get Schindler alerts:

SHLAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Schindler to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.07.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.