Schneider Electric S.E.’s (SBGSY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SBGSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.51. 79,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.06. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $33.92.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

