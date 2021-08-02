Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,300 Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 568.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 436.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE TM opened at $179.84 on Monday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $118.66 and a 1-year high of $185.38. The stock has a market cap of $251.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.73. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $72.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.78 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

