Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 20,000 Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGRWU. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,682,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,266,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Progress Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,186,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Progress Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,955,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Progress Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,896,000.

OTCMKTS PGRWU opened at $10.02 on Monday. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

