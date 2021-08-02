Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 247,018 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $4,531,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLN opened at $2.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 18.31, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASLN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

